Indian Pro Music League: Riteish Dekhmukh, Genelia Dukhmukh and Bobby Deol will perform for the grand finale

This weekend, celebrity ambassadors Bobby Deol of Punjab Lions and Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh of Mumbai Warriors will be present to support their respective teams on the music reality show "Indian Pro Music League", which gears up for its grand finale on July 18.
Riteish and Genelia will dance to "Dil mein baji guitar" and "Dhagala lagali" while Bobby grooves to "Duniya haseeno ka mela".

"With our superstars Mika Singh and Asees Kaur leading the way, the entire team grew from strength to strength as the competition progressed. Our talented lot of young singers including Rupali Jagga, Shehnaaz Akhtar and Divya Kumar have given tremendous performances. They have stayed true to Punjab by showcasing the culture, the values and talent of the state," said Bobby about his team on the Zee TV show.

