Indian Pro Music League team captains Javed Ali, Shaan and Mika Singh pay heartwarming tribute to Dilip Kumar

The weekend episode of Indian Pro Music League is dedicated to veteran actor Dilip Kumar and the show will be embezzled with special performances of team captains Javed Ali, Shaan, and Mika Singh.

The show Indian Pro Music League will take you on a musical journey this weekend. The upcoming episode of the show is full of entertainment and excitement as the show has reached its semi-finals. The upcoming episode of the unique reality show will be a special one as all the contestants and the team captains of the show will pay a special tribute to veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away recently. The judges of the show will be giving special performances on his songs from his hit movies.

The demise of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar was a major blow to the Indian film industry. Hence, to pay a tribute to him, the captains will be seen giving heartwarming performances to the evergreen and iconic songs of the actor, including Zindabaad Ae Mohabbat, Ye Mera Deewanapan Hai and Yeh Desh Hai Veer Jawano. Hearing the songs made everyone on the sets emotional as they remembered the late actor.

Even the reality show stars Divya and Irfan gave a beautiful performance on his famous songs Nain Lag Jaaye Hain and Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, which were highly entertaining.

Along the special tribute, there will also be numerous magnificent performances by the top singers of each team. All the teams are not fighting for reaching the semi-finals as want to reach the ‘Akhri Daur’ in the show.

Mumbai Warriors, Punjab Lions and Gujarat Rockers have already secured their position in the semifinals. The team UP Dabbangs and Bengal Tigers will be competing against each other this weekend. On this weekend episode, the semi-final round will start and the top four teams will be competing to take home the enchanting trophy.

