India's Best Dancer 2, 21 November 2021, Written Update: A night filled with terrifying performances

In the last episode of the show, Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor arrived on the show and made the audience relive the 90s era vicariously through chartbuster music and performances. In today's episode the first act was delivered by Zamroodh and Sonali the duo enthralled guests and the judges with their moves. Karishma and Suneil praised the duo for their amazing performance and recalled some memories from their sets. Later, Karishma and Zamroodh recreated a scene of "Raja Hindustani" and delivered an amazing performance together. This act was followed by Apeksha and Sadhvi, the judges gave them a standing ovation as they managed to captivate one and all through their dancing. The duo also bagged full marks for their astonishing performance.

The next act was performed by Gaurav and Rupesh, the electrifying act forced the judges to give them full marks and a standing ovation. Suniel and Karishma delivered a special guests performance and thrilled one and all. Ahead, Sanket with his choreographer Anuradha walked on to the stage and amazed the dance pundits with their stunning performance. Geeta bowed down in honor and complimented Gaurav for his crisp movements and dancing knowledge.

Saumya and Vartika were the next performers of the night while dancing the duo proved themselves and gathered a lot of appreciation from the judges. Furthermore, Kanchi and Paul took over the stage and amazed everyone with a mind-blowing performance. Paul was highly appreciated for his choreography by the guests. Suniel was completely impressed wherein Kanchi was motivated by Geeta.

