India's Best Dancer 2, 28 November 2021, Written Update: Muskaan Singh gets eliminated from the show

Today we saw Maniesh informing everyone that one contestant from the Super 12 will get eliminated from the show. After a while, Maniesh welcomed Nora Fatehi on the stage while the latter was very excited to witness the electrifying dance performances. The first act of the night was performed by Muskaan and Kumar. The duo managed to impress all the judges with their classical dancing. The next act was highly appreciated by Nora as Aakash and Tushar as they included the ‘dancehall’ form of dancing in their act. Geeta loved the energy in the act while Malaika blew a smoke gun and expressed her feelings.

Saumya and Vartika took over the stage and managed to enthrall one and all with their belly dancing and whacking. Terrence appreciated Saumya for her transformation in the show and asked her to continue the good work. Later, Geeta felt that Saumya has all the qualities needed to be a perfect dancer.

Roza and Sanam created magic on the stage with the help of their unique concept of performing broadway and pole dancing on an Indian song. Malaika named this act as the perfect act while Geeta expected some more accuracy in their performance. Terrence agreed to Geeta’s point but also appreciated Roza for her hard work. Next up we saw Kanchi and Paul portraying the story of a toy through their act. Nora was impressed by the concept and appreciated Paul for his unique concept. Geeta praised Kanchi and Paul for their body control also loved the fusion of hip-hop and contemporary. Furthermore, Maniesh announced that Milind and Muskaan are in the bottom 2 on the basis of the scores given by the judges. Milind managed to impress all the judges with his dancing in the battle while Muskaan faces defeat and gets eliminated from the show.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

