India's Best Dancer 2 Ep 1 Review: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis led show keeps the viewers hooked

Sony TV is back with the second season of its dancing baby, India's Best Dancer. Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis are seen yet again on the judging panel, and like always have brought back a lot of radiance and swag to the show with their very realistic and genuine banter with every contestant. This season, the show seems to have upped their dancing game a bit and why do I say that?

It's because right from the first contestant to the last, each and every dancer in the audition round has managed to sweep viewers off their feet. The contestants on the show proved how dancing can be a crazy passion, or even for that matter can breathe life into a dull and tough living. From a doctor in the making, to a contestant having faced body shaming in the past, to a delivery boy fighting all odds just to live his dancing dream - the show delivers a lot of emotional stories to make it more connectable to the audience.

The show promises to deliver twice the entertainment, talent and fun. It also has introduced a time span of 90 seconds for the contestants to display their talent and show their top three moves during their act.

Dance is a language in itself that only talks love and passion. Irrespective of your caste, creed, religion, financial security etc, dance only knows how to feel connected with your own self and makes your life a lot brighter - and that's exactly what has been portrayed on India's Best Dancer season 2. Dance or for that matter any art form only unites people further making the union grow stronger day by day. Just the way, India's Best Dancer 2 has managed to unite Nagaland, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and many more states under one roof, through dance!

The show, of course, following the 'quintessential' emo drama, did have a lot of sentimental stories of contestants and their hardships, but that, thankfully, did not overshadow the respective performances.

In the first episode itself, India's Best Dancer 2 has managed to keep the audience hooked to the spectacular talent, and further makes the viewers stay intrigued.