India's Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur & others dress their best for 2021's last day of shooting

India’s Best Dancer is one of the hottest reality shows right now. The show owes a huge part of its success to its wonderful judges and hosts. Be it Maniesh Paul’s humour, Malaika Arora’s gorgeousness, Geeta Kapur’s sweetness or Terrance Lewis’ smartness; the show is always packed with some amazing elements. As 2021 is approaching an end, a lot of shows are wrapping up their end of year shooting to celebrate the remainder of the year with their families. Speaking of which, India’s Best Dancer season 2 just finished up 2021’s last day’s shooting.

Producer Ranjeet Thakur posted a gorgeous picture on his Instagram stories from India’s Best Dancer’s sets on the year’s last day of the shoot. In the pic, Malaika Arora looked like an absolute diva in her black and white attire. She sported a sexy black corset and paired it up with a short black and white skirt and completed the look with black pumps. Geeta, matching with Malaika’s black theme, also was wearing a black dress with a shimmery black shrug and knee-high black boots and looked ravishing. Coming to the boys, Terrance Lewis looked dapper in his white shirt and striped pants. On the other hand, Maniesh Paul made a statement in a yellow pantsuit look. Ranjeet Thakur opted for a laid-back look. He donned a wine coloured shirt and blue jeans.

India’s Best Dancer allows the nation’s best dancing talent to showcase their skills on a magnanimous platform. The contestants compete to win the coveted title.

