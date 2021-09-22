India's Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis excited to be back as judges

The second season of 'India's Best Dancer' with the tagline 'Best Ka Next' is starting soon. The first season came in 2020 and now the show is back again with the next edition. The dance reality show will see , Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis in the panel of judges.

Malaika shares her excitement on being part of the second season. She was also there in the first season as well. "I cannot express how happy and excited I am about returning to India's Best Dancer. The talent last season was superlative and I can't wait to see how evolved the contestants are this season. What I really like and appreciate is that the show offers a diverse representation of talent from all nooks and corners of the country. It's an enriching experience," she says.

This time also like the first season there will be challenges for dancers at every step and 'Best Ka Next' will be the final test to determine the best dancers from the country. The digital auditions are already done and now the show is going to begin.

As Terence Lewis explains: "'India's Best Dancer' is back. This time even bigger and better. The contestants will have to push their limits to prove their mettle and own the title of 'India's Best Dancer'. I am looking forward to a fantastic season."

Geeta Kapur also shares her thoughts: "Now, the second season is back to identify and present talent in their 'ultimate best form' on the toughest dance platform."

'India's Best Dancer-2' will be starting on Sony Entertainment Television very soon.

