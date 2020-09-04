India's Best Dancer: Crew members test positive for Coronavirus; Geeta Kapoor says 'Next week will be tougher'

After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, some crew members of India's Best Dancer have been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus, and the shoots have been stalled. Read on.

After Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai, and some other shows, another popular TV show has been struck by the novel Coronavirus. We're talking about dancing reality show India’s Best Dancer, which airs on Sony TV. has been garnering headlines ever since its announcement. The show is judged by , Geeta Kapoor, and Terence Lewis. According to the latest report in the Times of India, apparently, 7 to 8 crew members of the show have been tested positive for COVID19.

Suresh Amin, CEO of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association has confirmed the news of some unit members of IBD testing COVID-19 positive. He said that he is not aware of the exact number of positive COVID-19 cases on India's Best Dancer, but some cases have been reported. He further said that everyone has been taking all necessary and possible safety precautions. But he feels that the pandemic is so severe that they have to deal with it come what may. He further added that the shootings have to be halted completely for a minimum of 3 days, and it will be followed by fumigation.

When TOI contacted judge Geeta Kapoor to know about the same, she was not aware of the development, but she said that it's true, the coming week will be extremely difficult for the,m. 'Well if this is true then our next week will be tougher. Nearly 400 people worked on our set otherwise but after the restart we have been reduced to 100-120 people, Geeta was quoted saying.

Further, the dancer-choreographer also revealed that some contestants also haven't reported on the show lately. Geeta shared that one of the contenders was got injured recently, but if they are claiming it to be an injury instead of COVID-19, then they shall never know about it. She adds that at least half of the contestants and their people have been provided accommodation by the channel and thus there's no travel from set to home and back. 'But if the rest half have met someone who's asymptomatic, then that could possibly be the reason, shared Geeta.

However, she also said that the producers and makers are taking all necessary precautions to provide safety. From social distancing to sanitization regularly, everything has been done as per the guidelines. When asked if the show might be reduced for a number of weeks, Geeta said, 'I do not think that will happen, but I don't think our producer and channel will ever compromise on safety to extend the show.'

Credits :Times of India

