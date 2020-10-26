India's Best Dancer EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast graces Malaika, Geeta and Terence's show

The team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to grace the sets of dancing reality show India's Best Dancer as 'special guests' in the upcoming episode. Read on.

The combination of comedy, drama, and dance is a rare concept. But Indian Television viewers are going to see this 'unique' concept soon on their TV screens. Are you wondering how? Well, the cast of a popular sitcom is all set to grace the sets of a much-loved dancing reality show. Confused? We're talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and India's Best Dancer.

Pinkvilla has learnt that the cast of Sab TV's most-watched comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all set to grace India's Best Dancer as 'special guests.' Yes, the TMKOC cast is going to be present on IBD's sets in the upcoming episode. They will have loads of fun with judges , Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapoor. Hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also share some fun-loving moments with the TMKOC team as they interact with the contestants. With the TMKOC gracing the sets of IBD, it is certainly going to be an 'entertaining' episode.

Speaking of TMKOC, the show has completed 3000 episodes of TV. Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal in the show, took to his social media handle to pen down a long emotional note for his team. "Playing this character is a gift that keeps giving. And a huge chunk of the credit goes to the fans and well-wishers of the show who have welcomed us and allowed us to be a part of their lives in so many unimaginable ways! So, thank you to everyone who’s reading this right now," he wrote.

