India's Best Dancer Grand Finale: Tiger Pop aka Ajay Singh declared the ultimate winner

After a long wait of almost 9 months, the dance-based reality show India's Best Dancer has finally got its winner. Tiger Pop has been announced the winner of this season.

India’s Best Dancer has finally got its winner and he is Ajay Singh who is popularly known as Tiger Pop. The talented young lad who originally hails from Gurugram not only bagged the trophy but also took home a brand new Maruti car and a whopping cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Vartika Jha, who choreographed Tiger for the season, was also awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh. Wishes have been pouring in for him from all over the country.

Subhranil Paul, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, and Paramdeep Singh were among the finalists other than Tiger. He beat all of them to become the ultimate champion of the dance show that was hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. The pictures and videos have now become viral on social media in which the talented dancer can be seen lifting the trophy on the stage while the rest of his co-contestants, judges, and the hosts cheer for him.

Check out the picture below:

For the unversed, India’s Best Dancer’s judges include , Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis. The grand finale of the show also witnessed some power-packed performances on the part of the other contestants. It has also been revealed during the finale itself that the reality show has received a total amount of 3 crore votes from the audience which is a record-breaking number. For the unversed, IBD premiered earlier this year in February but was put to a halt in between owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It resumed soon after the ease of restrictions and now, has finally got its champion in Tiger Pop.

Credits :Sony TV

