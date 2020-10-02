India's Best Dancer: Malaika Arora to return as judge from THIS day, Nora Fatehi likely to join grand finale

Malaika Arora who had been away from the judge's panel on India's Best Dancer is soon going to return to the show after recovering form the disease. Here's when she will make a comeback on IBD. Also, there's a good news for Nora Fatehi fans.

tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in September first week. The actress took to her social media handle to reveal about her health. Since she was diagnosed with the virus, Malaika discontinued as the judge of India's Best Dancer temporarily, and Nora Fatehi walked into her shoes for the show. Now, as Maliaka has recovered from COVID-19, she is soon going to be in action.

Yes, you guessed it right! Malaika is all set to return to India's Best Dancer, as she is all well now and ready to shoot. Are you wondering when Maliaka will resume shoots for IBD? Well, the diva is going to resume shoots from Monday (October 5, 2020). Yes, she is going to take on the judges' seat again from Monday and spread her charm on the dancing reality show again. The show's producer Ranjeet Thakur confirmed the news about Malaika's return to IBD with Mumbai Mirror.

He shared that Malaika will shoot her comeback episode on Monday. He added that the actress was quarantined at home for the first 14 days after testing positive for Coronavirus. By, the third week, she was tested negative and wanted some more time to recuperate before returning to the sets.

'We did not want her to take on any stress and immediately agreed. We also didn’t want Nora’s run to end abruptly, we wanted to bid her a proper goodbye,' Ranjeet was quoted saying.

Nora will be given a heartwarming farewell by the IBD team. While contestants will groove to her songs, Geeta (Kapoor) has penned a heartfelt note for Nora and shared on her Instagram handle. When asked Ranjeet about why he chose Nora to fill in Maliaka's shoes, for the time being, he shared that Nora has been eager to work with them for a long time, and they share the same feelings. 'The present circumstances gave us a window and we grabbed it. She is an amazing person and one of the best dancers in the industry, he said.

The show's producer also hinted towards Nora's entry during the grand finale. Yes, he hinted that Nora is likely to make a comeback before India's Best Dancer wraps up. 'We are planning for a performance by her (Nora Fatehi) in the finale, let’s see how it goes,' revealed Ranjeet. Well, this certainly has to be a piece of happy news for both, Maliaka and Nora fans. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes for India's Best Dancer? Let us know in the comment section below.

