  1. Home
  2. tv

India's Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi fills in for Malaika Arora as 'special guest judge' as latter has Coronavirus

The makers of India's Best Dancer have roped in Nora Fatehi as a 'special guest judge' of the show for a week until Malaika Arora, who is COVID-19 positive returns. Read on.
30036 reads Mumbai
India's Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi fills in for Malaika Arora as 'special guest judge' as latter has CoronavirusIndia's Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi fills in for Malaika Arora as 'special guest judge' as latter has Coronavirus
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A few days ago, it was reported that the shootings of India's Best Dancer have been postponed temporarily after judge Malaika Arora tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The producers also clarified that they don't intend to replace Malaika on the show. Malaika has been quarantined for two weeks. Now, as per the latest reports in the Times of India, the Nora Fatehi will fill in for Malaika temporarily. Yes, Nora has been roped in by the makers of IBD to feature as a 'special guest judge' on the dancing reality show for a week. 

The producer of India's Best Dancer, Ranjeet Thakur, told the TOI that earlier they felt that there was not much time left to rope in another special judge on such short notice. However, thankfully, Nora who had come as a special guest for an earlier episode will step in again this week as a special judge. He expressed that he is thankful that Nora agreed. Further, he added that Malaika will come back on IBD after she recovers from COVID-19. 

ALSO READ: India’s Best Dancer shooting postponed after Malaika Arora tests COVID 19 positive; No plans to replace her

The shooting will begin this week, on Thursday or Friday. Apart from Malaika, two other crew members of IBD have been tested positive for COVID-19. The show also has Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis on the judges' panel. 

Malaika confirmed the news of being COVID positive in an Instagram post and revealed that she has been asymptomatic and has been under home quarantine as instructed by the doctors along with following all the protocols. Not only Malaika, but her beau Arjun has also been under home quarantine post his COVID 19 diagnosis. 

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer: Crew members test positive for Coronavirus; Geeta Kapoor says 'Next week will be tougher'

Credits :Times of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement