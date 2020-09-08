India's Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi fills in for Malaika Arora as 'special guest judge' as latter has Coronavirus

The makers of India's Best Dancer have roped in Nora Fatehi as a 'special guest judge' of the show for a week until Malaika Arora, who is COVID-19 positive returns. Read on.

A few days ago, it was reported that the shootings of India's Best Dancer have been postponed temporarily after judge tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The producers also clarified that they don't intend to replace Malaika on the show. Malaika has been quarantined for two weeks. Now, as per the latest reports in the Times of India, the Nora Fatehi will fill in for Malaika temporarily. Yes, Nora has been roped in by the makers of IBD to feature as a 'special guest judge' on the dancing reality show for a week.

The producer of India's Best Dancer, Ranjeet Thakur, told the TOI that earlier they felt that there was not much time left to rope in another special judge on such short notice. However, thankfully, Nora who had come as a special guest for an earlier episode will step in again this week as a special judge. He expressed that he is thankful that Nora agreed. Further, he added that Malaika will come back on IBD after she recovers from COVID-19.

The shooting will begin this week, on Thursday or Friday. Apart from Malaika, two other crew members of IBD have been tested positive for COVID-19. The show also has Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis on the judges' panel.

Malaika confirmed the news of being COVID positive in an Instagram post and revealed that she has been asymptomatic and has been under home quarantine as instructed by the doctors along with following all the protocols. Not only Malaika, but her beau Arjun has also been under home quarantine post his COVID 19 diagnosis.

