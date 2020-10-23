India's Best Dancer: A surprise birthday cake for Malaika Arora leaves her overwhelmed

The team of India's Best Dancer got a surprise birthday cake for Malaika Arora as she turns a year older today. Read.

India’s Best Dancer is currently one of the most popular talent show on the small screen. Week on week, the battle among the top contestants only seems to be getting more challenging, as the show inches towards the finale. This weekend, Chhalaang star cast Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be on sets as guests along with Nora Fatehi. While Nushrratt and Rajkummar will share interesting anecdotes about their journey, Nora Fatehi is back to encourage her favourite contestants.

Later, the team of India's Best Dancer planned a surprise birthday cake for Malaika, and she was overwhelmed with all the love and affection from everyone. Dressed in a black and white dress, Malaika was seemingly ecstatic with the surprise. We also saw Nora shaking her leg on the hook step from her upcoming music video with Guru Randhawa, on Naach Meri Rani along with judges and Geeta Kapur. The three dancing divas looked graceful as they did an impromptu jig on the pop number.

Also Read: Malaika Arora shakes a leg with Nora Fatehi on Nach Meri Rani on India’s Best Dancer set & leaves us in awe

Recently, Malaika recovered from COVID 19, she made her way back to the show as the judge and Nora Fatehi exited. Nora had taken over in Malaika's absence and fans loved her stint as a judge on the show as well. Recently, she visited the set again to promote her song.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×