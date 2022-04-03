India's Got Talent 9: Abhishek Bachchan drops 'photo dump' from set as he promotes Dasvi with Yami & Nimrat

Abhishek Bachchan is a talented actor with a sharp sense of comedy.While the actor is known for playing serious or tough roles, his next social comedy 'Dasvi,' which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, is slated to bring in a new flavour. Now, the actor is super invested in the promotional activities for the movie. Recently, he graced the sets of the reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9 and had a gala time there. He even shared a ‘photo dump’ - a popular trend these days - on his Instagram!

In his photo dump, Abhishek Bachchan beautifully summed up his excellent experience at the sets with the other judges, Badshah, Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir and his co-stars Nimrat and Yami. Abhishek looked smart in a tie and dye jacket. The ladies, Yami, Shilpa, Nimrat and Kirron too stunned us with their gorgeous outfits. In one of the pictures, we could see Shilpa, Nimrat, Yami and Abhishek dancing happily. Along with his photo dump, Abhishek penned down a sweet caption. He wrote, “#photodump Had a wonderful time on India’s Got Talent with some of my favourite people. @kirronkhermp @theshilpashetty @badboyshah @manojmuntashir @yamigautam @nimratofficial #dasvi." The post was an instant hit and went viral. Fans from all over poured in their love and compliments for the whole troupe.

Check Abhishek's post:

'Dasvi' is coming out simultaneously on two streaming platforms, Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7. The movie is directed by Tushar Jalota. Recently, 'Thaan Liya', the second song from the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer was released on Friday.

