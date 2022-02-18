India's Got Talent 9: Illusionist pulls a magic trick on Shilpa Shetty, leaves everyone in shock

Who does not love a good magical act that stuns us out of our senses? Such acts are often seen in talent reality shows, where magicians, mentalists, and illusionists showcase their skills in front of a panel of judges and the live audience. While some performances fail to impress the viewers, others leave a mark. Still, others are incredible and ingenious, which not only entertain, but also leave one completely speechless. Such an act by Magician BS Reddy will be seen on the upcoming episode of the popular reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9, which will leave judges Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir completely speechless.

A few hours back, Sony Entertainment Television shared a promo of an upcoming episode of India’s Got Talent season 9 on its official Instagram space. In the video shared by the channel, one can see magician BS Reddy help Shilpa Shetty stand on a stool as she held on to two poles with both hands. Reddy then slowly removes the stool, while she maintains her position. Reddy then removes the two poles the actress was holding onto as well, as she continued standing above the ground, seemingly without any support or platform below her. As judges Manoj and Kirron stare with disbelief, Reddy places the stool and the poles in their original position. The audience and judges then clap and cheer for him in unison.

Take a look:

India’s Got Talent is one of the most popular talent reality shows on Indian television where people from different walks of life, showcase their skills and entertain viewers. The ninth season of the show currently airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

