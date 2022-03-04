India's Got Talent 9: Rohit Shetty directs dance act of Warrior Squad; Lauds them for performing on AGT

The upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show, India’s Got Talent 9, will be graced by a special guest, action director Rohit Shetty. He will be seen seated along with the judges and enjoying the amazing performance of the contestants. The Sooryavanshi filmmaker is one of the most popular and demanded directors in Bollywood, so how can one miss the opportunity to perform a stunt under his supervision? In the recent promo of the show, Rohit Shetty reveals about directing the act of Warrior Squad.

In the promo, Rohit Shetty appreciated Warrior Squad for getting selected for America’s Got Talent. He added that he follows their acts and last week, he had come to meet them and had added a new twist to their Russian swing act. In the act, he had added one more swing to make it more challenging. Shilpa Shetty said, “Rohit Shetty has directed the act”.

The tweet read, “Indian reality show mein pehli baar #RohitShetty ne kiya dance act direct! Dekhiye #WarriorSquadGotTalent ka ye amazing act #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par. @manojmuntashir @TheShilpaShetty @Its_Badshah @Thearjunbijlani @KirronKherBJP”.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty, who is one of the judges on the show, shared a hilarious BTS video from the sets of the show, where she is seen asking for a movie from him in a shocking way. Actress took her Instagram to handle and shared a video wherein she is calling out to Rohit, but he ignores her and keeps talking to rapper Badshah. This doesn't go down well with the actress and jokingly breaks a glass bottle on his arms. Keeping up with the momentum, she breaks the remaining bottle on Badshah, making him scream in fear.