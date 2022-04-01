India's Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline, Rakul promote 'Attack' with John Abraham's Google Map twist

India's Got Talent is a show that appeals to Indians of all ages. It's always intriguing to see the new and amazing talents that appear on the show. Furthermore, the judges, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher, consistently make the show extremely entertaining. We also get to witness a lot of Bollywood celebrities that appear on the show as guests. For instance, we will get to see John Abraham, Rakul Preet, and Jacqueline Fernandez, the protagonists of the recently released, highly-anticipated movie Attack this week. To hype up the fans more, Shilpa also shared a funny reel with us, where the Attack star cast and Shilpa could be seen promoting Attack with a unique twist.

In the reel, we could see Shilpa, Jacqueline and Rakul Preet fidgeting with their phones, trying to get their Google Maps to work. When Shilpa turned to John to ask for help and see if his Google Maps was working, John had a surprise in store. He slapped his arms and flexed his veins, a metaphor for a map. Shilpa screamed in astonishment and said ‘Attack’. John continued the joke and said, ‘Where do you want to go, Bandra to Andheri’, and the clip ended on a humorous note. Shilpa funnily captioned the video, “Ek slap mein poora map pesh kar diya. Humaare ‘Super Soldier’ ne poora #Attack plan kar diya. Aap log bhi zaroor dekhiyega, ‘Attack’ apne nazdeekee cinemas mein aaj se! @thejohnabraham @rakulpreet @jacquelinef143".

Check Shilpa's reel HERE

Coming to Attack Part 1, apart from John, Jacqueline, and Rakul Preet, the movie also stars Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah in key roles. It is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions and is helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

