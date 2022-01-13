India's Got Talent: Badshah gets emotional after a contestant sings Lata Mangeshkar's 'Mera Saaya'

The upcoming season of the grand reality show India’s Got Talent will start airing this weekend. The show will be bringing talents from all over the country on the stage to showcase their unique skills, which will amaze everyone. The promos of the show are already doing rounds on social media. In the given promo, judge Badshah is seen getting very emotional by the singing of a contestant.

India's Got Talent is all set to entertain the audience from January 15. In one of the promos, a contestant is seen singing so beautifully that it made judges Badshah and Shilpa Shetty emotional. The teaser sees contestant Ishita Vishwakarma being called on stage. She sings Lata Mangeshkar's popular song ‘Tu Jahaan Jaahan Chalega' melodiously, and it leaves both Badshah and Shilpa touched. Badshah begins to cry on hearing her sing. He is consoled by Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher.

After the performance, Shilpa tells Ishita, "You were wonderful today." She also goes to the stage and hugs her.

The new season of India's Got Talent will air from January 15. The judges of the show are Manoj Muntashir, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Kirron Kher. Malaika Arora and Karan Johar have been replaced by the new panel. The judges are seen having lots of fun in between the shoots, which can be seen by the videos shared by Shilpa Shetty and other judges. The host this time is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner Arjun Bijlani.



Also read- Shilpa Shetty says ‘Yeh toh bas trailer hai’ as she shares VIDEO of upcoming reality show India's Got Talent