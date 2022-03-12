India's Got Talent Season 9: Karisma Kapoor REVEALS she has always been a huge Govinda fan

This week, we will see special guests Govinda and Karisma Kapoor on India’s Got Talent Season 9's sets on the occasion of 15th year anniversary of their movie Hero No. 1. The two are seen having a gala time in the latest promo video with the other judges of the show, Shilpa Shetty and Badshah. In one of the scenes, Karisma also reveals that she was always a diehard fan of Govinda. The entire promo promises a super fun episode filled with entertainment and fun.

Karisma could be seen professing her admiration for Govinda as an actor. Karisma confessed that she was a big fan of ‘Chichi ji’. She said that she was crazy about Govinda’s movie Khudgarz and its song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and told her parents that she really wanted to meet Govinda Ji. “When chichi ji met me, he asked 'Do you want to be an actor?' I said yes, maybe. He said, 'You will be one day’,” she recalled fondly. She added that he has been giving her his blessings since then and she had never thought that they would work together and dance together. Finally, she went to express her gratitude towards the audience. In the clip that Sony Entertainment shared on their Instagram,could be seen professing her admiration for Govinda as an actor. Karisma confessed that she was a big fan of ‘Chichi ji’. She said that she was crazy about Govinda’s movie Khudgarz and its song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and told her parents that she really wanted to meet Govinda Ji. “When chichi ji met me, he asked 'Do you want to be an actor?' I said yes, maybe. He said, 'You will be one day’,” she recalled fondly. She added that he has been giving her his blessings since then and she had never thought that they would work together and dance together. Finally, she went to express her gratitude towards the audience.

Check the promo video: