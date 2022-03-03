India's Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty breaks a bottle on Rohit Shetty's arm; Find out why

India's Got Talent is one of the widely watched reality shows on television. It provides a platform for brilliant individuals from all around the country to demonstrate their abilities to the rest of the globe. India's Got Talent 9 competitors are multi-talented, and the judges are constantly blown away by their talent. Speaking of the judges' panel, all of them, be it Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Badshah, or Manoj Muntashir, make the show all the more entertaining with their quirks. Recently, in an episode, Rohit Shetty joined the panel and Shilpa took this opportunity to ask him for a role in a movie in an extremely unique way.

Shilpa uploaded a super hilarious reel on her Instagram. In the video, she could be seen sneaking up on Rohit and trying to catch his attention. As Rohit was immersed in a conversation with Badshah; Shilpa said ‘Aata majhi satakli’ to the camera and smashed a glass bottle on Rohit’s arm. Then she yelled, ‘Picture do mujhe!’ And Rohit replied asking if she is crazy. Then Badshah cracked a lame joke, saying that his phone had many pictures that he could airdrop. Shilpa smashed the remaining bottle on Badshah’s arm as a response, to which Badshah squeaked. Along with the funny reel, Shilpa wrote, “Garam zhaali ketli Aata Majhi Satakli.. Phod di maine baatli Panga nahin lene ka… kyaaaa!?”

Check the reel HERE

All her fans and industry colleagues alike couldn’t stop laughing in the comment section. Many even were in love with Shilpa’s yellow attire. Badshah hilariously wrote, “Mere 50 rupaye kaatlo”.

Also Read: India’s Got Talent 9: Dharmendra reveals the reason for his fitness in a hilarious way; VIDEO