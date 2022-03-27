India's Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet, John Abraham groove to viral song; WATCH

India’s Got Talent is one show that is loved by all generations of India. The fresh and brilliant talents that we get to see on the show is always fascinating. Moreover, the judges, Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher always make the show super entertaining. We also get to see a lot of Bollywood contemporaries who make guest appearances on the show. This week, the show will witness John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet and we are super excited. It seems Shilpa shares our excitement, who shared a very fun video on her Instagram recently.

Shilpa, Jacqueline, Rakul Preet and John Abraham who were super pumped up as they danced to a very viral song on Instagram. They grooved to 'Halamithi Habibo' and absolutely won our hearts. The three gorgeous ladies were in stunning Indian attires. John was in a simple tee and pants but looked dashing nonetheless. Along with the reel, Shilpa wrote, "Fun-tastic Four. Burning up the dance floor!" As soon as she posted the reel, it undoubtedly went viral. One fan wrote, "very nice," while the other wrote, "Lovely".

