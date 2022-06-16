India's Laughter Champion: Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman left in splits due to Bharat, Sagar's act; Watch

India's Laughter Champion is a new comedy show launched by Sony TV, replacing The Kapil Sharma Show. India's Laughter Champion provides a platform for India's comedians to showcase their talent. The show marks the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen after a long duration. He is joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges' panel. Interestingly, the duo had earlier shared the stage for popular shows Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show is hosted by the gorgeous and effervescent Rochelle Rao.

Today, Sony TV uploaded an entertaining promo of India’s Laughter Champion on its Instagram handle. In this promo, the two talented comedians, Bharat and Sagar, leave the judges and audiences in a split with their hilarious jokes. While Bharat says, “Bulati hai magar jane ka nahi” Sagar interrupts and says, “Sun na mera ulta hai, mereko jane ka hai magar voh bulati nahi”. This hilarious dialogue between the two comedians leaves Archana, Shekhar and Rochelle in splits. The caption of this promo read, "Miliye Bharat aur Sagar ke anokhe jodi se, jo aapke stress ka karne aa rahe hai churma. Dekhiye unhe India's Laughter Champion par, Sat & Sun, 9:30 baje, sirf Sony TV par!"

In the previous episode, India's Laughter Champion was graced by Rajpal Yadav and Sugandha Mishra, who joined the judges' panel and enjoyed the acts put forward by the comedians.

Speaking about India's Laughter Champion, the channel did not wish to miss on its loyal fanbase. While airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show was an option, they wanted to keep entertaining viewers with new content. And hence, India's Laughter Champion was launched to hold on to the engagement of the audience.

