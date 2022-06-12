India's Laughter Champion First Episode Review: Rajpal Yadav’s show is fun but not FUNNY

Gone are the days when laughing hard meant feeling your stomach hurt, losing your breath, or having tears roll down your cheeks.

The Kapil Sharma Show saw a curtain fall last week just to have a new comedy reality show called India's Laughter Champion take over its time slot.

After TKSS aired its finale episode, the set, the audience, the concept, the vibe- everything changed except Archana Puran Singh. Yes, the veteran actress seems to be refusing to leave her laughing chair- be it on TKSS or now on India's Laughter Champion, her laughter continues, and how!

Joining her on the panel of judges is another fine veteran actor Shekhar Suman. Suman brings with him the feel of good old laughter reality shows that truly made us laugh till we dropped, a decade ago.

India's Laughter Champion also roped in comedy king Rajpal Yadav as one of the main USP of the show- what they call the 'Comedy SirPanch.'

His job is also to laugh out loud at jokes- irrespective of them being funny or not.

Hosting the show is the ever-cute and striking Rochelle Rao. The former Miss India International looked stunning in her hot red attire and did a decent job as a host.

The contestants on board in the debut episode were Hemant Pandey from Kanpur, Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai, Abdar Khan from Jamshedpur, Mujawar Malegaowi from Malegaon and Rajat Sood from Delhi.

The challengers tried putting their best foot forward to tickle the audience's funny bones. While a few managed to do so, the rest unfortunately couldn't.

The three rounds of competition saw the lowest grader being evicted by the end of it. A few punches did manage to make us giggle, but the majority of the punches fell flat, and how! Having said that, we acknowledge that comedy is the most difficult form of acting or expression. It takes a different level of courage, confidence, and spontaneity to make your viewers laugh especially on a live platform. We absolutely commend all the challengers for attempting comedy.

However, we won't refrain from saying that the comedy shows of the Gen Z era, are everything except funny!

A comic artist not only has to have his script and punches strong but also needs to have terrific body language while delivering his comic lines on point, and trust me, that is clearly an art!

We miss those good olden times when comedy shows were an integral part of families on weekends. Having Navjyot Singh Sidhu, Shekhar Suman, Archana Puran Singh laugh out loud truly on jokes that were actually FUNNY, was such a stressbuster.

India's Laughter Champion, in its first episode, managed to bring about a smile but clearly NO LAUGHTER!

Let's wait and hope that the show picks up from the upcoming episodes with better content, mainly being a little more original.

