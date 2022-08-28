India's Laughter Champion Grand Finale Review: Laughter galore, Rajat Sood wins

The show that kickstarted about two months ago, brought the curtain down to its comedy gags.

The show in its tenure presented a mixed range of stand-up comedy acts by comedians from across the country and age groups and managed to fill the audience's weekends with sheer laughter and joy.

The grand finale of the show saw Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman on the panel of judges and today, they were also joined by the prime cast of the movie Liger. Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda who were seen joining Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman seemed to have an amazing time.

Star comedian Sunil Grover who was roped in for the grand finale, lifted the spirit of the show from his very first stint. The comedian decked up as his popular character Rinku Bhabhi, made audiences laugh their wits out.

The top finalists Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai, Jayvijay Sachan from Mumbai, Vighnesh Pande from Mumbai, Himanshu Bawandar from Ujjain, and Rajat Sood from Delhi left no stone unturned in performing their best.

The challengers throughout the show's tenure were seen trying to put their best foot forward in making the audience laugh till they dropped. At times, while a few managed to attain success with their act, others, unfortunately, couldn't hit the bull's eye and week by week were eliminated.

Now after a series of funny and not-so-funny gigs, India's Laughter Champion marked its end after declaring Rajat Sood as the winner.

Rajat Sood along with the trophy was also awarded a cheque of INR 25 lakhs from the channel. Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai was declared the first runner-up while Jayvijay Sachan and Vighnesh Pande, both from Mumbai were declared the second runners-up in a tie.

Rajat throughout the season carved a niche for himself and attained a new title of "Pomedy."

The host of the show Rochelle Rao successfully pulled off her hosting stint throughout the season and looked gorgeous in every single frame.

While everything looked fancy and was conducted at a large grandeur, we wouldn't refrain from mentioning that we do miss those good old times when comedy shows only and only meant pure comedy, and were less of 'scripted' laughs.

The shows of the olden times manoeuvred their way into the hearts and minds of the people, so much that the one-liners, jokes and comedians even after years continue to rule the hearts of their fans. Citing Navin Prabhakar, Kapil Sharma, Raju Srivastava to name a few. Be it "pehchaan kaun" of Navin Prabhakar or the quintessential style of reciting "Sher-O-Shayari" or poems of Ehsaan Qureshi, these iconic lines and styles to date haven't managed to find any tough competition.

On that note, we are sure India's Laughter Champion fans will definitely be looking forward to another season of the reality comedy show. We wish Rajat Sood all the luck for his bright future!!!

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show returns to the screens from next week after a hiatus of almost three months.

ALSO READ: India's Laughter Champion Winner Rajat Sood shares he wants to do The Kapil Sharma Show; EXCLUSIVE