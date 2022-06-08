India's Laughter Champion PROMO: Himanshu Bhawandar leaves Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman in splits; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining the audience for several years. The team of the show will be taking a break from this month as they will travel to the USA for a tour. Replacing the series will be a new comedy show titled 'India's Laughter Champion'. The show will mark the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen after a long duration. He will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges' panel. Interestingly, the duo had earlier shared the stage for popular shows like 'Comedy Circus' and 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'.

The show is all set to entertain the audience and the promos look very promising. Today, Sony TV released another promo of India's Laughter Champion on its Instagram handle. In this promo, comedian Himanshu Bhawandar can be seen entertaining the audience with his hilarious elaboration on a woman's love for dressing up. The caption read, "Miliye hassi ke samundar Himanshu Bhawandar se! Woh aa rahe hai. India's Laughter Champion pe. Starts 11th June se, Sat-Sun 9:30pm. Sirf Sony par! @bawandarkavi #StressKaChurma #StressKaBhaukaal #IndiasLaughterChampion".

Speaking about India's Laughter Champion, the channel did not wish to miss on its loyal fanbase. While airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show was an option, they wanted to keep entertaining viewers with new content. And hence, India's Laughter Champion was launched to hold on to the engagement of the audience.

India's Laughter Champion will start airing on Sony TV from 11th June every Saturday and Sunday only at 9:30 pm.

