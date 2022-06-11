India's Laughter Champion: Rajpal Yadav, Sugandha Mishra join Shekhar Suman & Archana Puran Singh on the show

India's Laughter Champion is a new comedy show which will start airing today on Sony TV. The show will mark the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen after a long duration. He will be joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges' panel. Interestingly, the duo had earlier shared the stage for popular shows like 'Comedy Circus' and 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. In the upcoming weekend episodes, we will see the 'Comedy Ke Sarpanch' Rajpal Yadav and Sugandha Mishra join the judges' panel and enjoy the acts put forward by the ‘Laughter Ke Funkar!’

What will the audiences witness in India's Laughter Champion Saturday episode:

On Saturday, Hemant Pandey from Kanpur will make the viewers laugh out loud with his comical four-liners, Nitesh Shetty from Mumbai will prove how comedic can observational comedy be, and Abdar Khan from Jamshedpur will be making the judges laugh as he mimics different things with sounds, 'Hasya Kavi' Mujawar Malegaowi from Malegaon will entertain the audience with his witty jokes that he sings! Lastly, Rajat Sood from Dilwaalo ki Delhi will pour his heart out on the stage as he makes everyone laugh with his romantic escapades.

What will the audiences witness in India's Laughter Champion Sunday episode:

Raising the comedic bar on Sunday, Saurabh Kumar from Bihar would be making everyone crack a rib laughing with his brilliant social satire. Entertaining the judges and the audience with impeccable mimicry of the judges would be Bollywood Boys Gaurav Dubey and Ketan Singh from Mumbai. Stand-up artist Apoorva Bajpayee from Madhya Pradesh will brilliantly show off his comedic knack, 68-year-old Pravin Vyas from Mumbai would be making the judges chuckle at his brilliant punchlines and lastly, Kesardev Marwadi from Jaipur would be using his comedic talent to make everyone guffaw with laughter.

Rajpal Yadav shares his experience of being a part of India's Laughter Champion:

Rajpal Yadav said, "I consider myself fortunate to be a part of India's Laughter Champion. I feel elated witnessing the new crop of comedians who are now coming up and claiming their space; the selection of talent is very good on the show. This is the first time I cried laughing, we enjoyed ourselves so much. I relished the show, may God bless these contestants for the future."

Comedian Sugandha Mishra talks about the aspiring comedians receiving an opportunity through India's Laughter Champion:

Sugandha Mishra adds, "Just like other talents who have received an opportunity to perform on National television, comedians should also be given the same recognition. Through India's Laughter Champion, comedians are finally coming under the spotlight. I loved being a part of the show as I bore witness to the upcoming new comedians who are each brilliant in their own way. I consider myself blessed to have been given the talent of being a comedian and helping people relieve their tension and stress through laughter. Now being a part of the show and watching all these contestants, I am certain that the future of comedy in India is bright!"

About India's Laughter Champion:

India's Laughter Champion will be judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman and hosted by the gorgeous and effervescent Rochelle Rao. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

