India's Laughter Champion: Sunil Grover returns as Dr. Mashoor Gulati & teases Archana Puran Singh; Watch

India's Laughter Champion is a new comedy show launched by Sony TV, replacing The Kapil Sharma Show. India's Laughter Champion provides a platform for India's comedians to showcase their talent. The show marks the comeback of Shekhar Suman on the small screen after a long duration. He is joined by Archana Puran Singh on the judges' panel. Interestingly, the duo had earlier shared the stage for popular shows Comedy Circus and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. The show is hosted by the gorgeous and effervescent Rochelle Rao.

Today, Sony TV shared a promo of India's Laughter Champion in which the audiences get to see a surprising appearance. Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati will be seen making a comeback to the screens after a long time and entertaining his fans with his hilarious jokes. Sunil Grover is known to tickle the funny bones of his fans and doesn't need a specific occasion to do so. In the promo, the viewers will get to see Dr. Mashoor Gulati teasing judge Archana and Rochelle and will entertain the audiences with their fun banter. The contestants of the show will also be seen delivering hilarious comical stories on the stage.

The caption of this promo read, "Aa rahe hai Dr. Mashoor Gulati aur comedy ke surma aapko hasi se lot-pot karne! Dekhiye India's Laughter Champion, shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony TV par!". Fans are extremely excited to see Sunil Grover on the screens after a long hiatus.

About Sunil Grover:

Sunil Grover earned enormous fame after playing the character of Gutthi on the show, 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' followed by Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' However, after his mid-air brawl with Kapil Sharma, he quit the show and never returned. Their relationship though has improved over the course of time. Kapil and Sunil are often seen posting birthday wishes for each other on Twitter and also posed together for a picture at Salman Khan's bash. Recently, Sunil Grover underwent bypass surgery and Kapil wished for his speedy recovery too. Sunil was last seen on television as 'Bhindi Bhai' on 'Gangs of Filmistaan'.

Speaking about India's Laughter Champion, the channel did not wish to miss on its loyal fanbase. While airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show was an option, they wanted to keep entertaining viewers with new content. And hence, India's Laughter Champion was launched to hold on to the engagement of the audience.

