India's Laughter Champion: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday promote Liger; his t-shirt & slippers steal show

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are on a promotional spree for their upcoming PAN-India film, Liger. The actors are leaving no stone unturned, and are hopping from one set to another, to talk about their multi-lingual film. The stars have now reached the set of the stand-up comedy show, India's Laughter Champion. Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman are the esteemed judges of this show, and Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati has been tickling the funny bones of the audience.

Actors are known to invest a lot in their styling and ever since the trailer launch of Liger, the Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda's fashion has become the talk of the town. The trailer launch was the actor's first event in Mumbai, and he took the risk of reaching the event in a simple look, that comprised a black t-shirt, denim, and rubber slippers, worth Rs 199. The risk fetched him massive appreciation and Vijay is continuing to promote his films in this attire. Apparently, his offscreen styling is in sync with his onscreen character.

About Vijay and Ananya's look

For India's Laughter Champion too, Vijay wore a white t-shirt with 'Aag Laga Denge' written on it, denim, and slippers. He was accompanied by his co-star Ananya Panday who shone brightly in a yellow bodycon dress, danglers, and strappy heels. The actress' fashion game has also been on-point and in tandem with her film's character. Upon reaching the set, Ananya and Vijay posed for the shutterbugs and flashed their smiles.

Promotion in Mumbai's local train

Prior to this, the duo travelled in Mumbai's lifeline - the local train to promote the song, 'Waat Laga Denge.' This was the first time for Vijay and in the videos, his staff was seen explaining to him that the college students, and working employees, commute through this mode on a regular basis. The promotion of the film is happening on a larger scale in both Mumbai and down South.

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday also graced the couch of Karan Johar's show, Koffee With Karan. Ananya wore a corset neon dress and pump heels while Vijay opted for a three-piece suit with a "Tiger" brooch. During the interaction, Vijay told Karan that his style depends upon his mood and the event he's going to.

Helmed by Puri Jagganadh, Liger is slated to have a theatrical release on August 25, 2022.

