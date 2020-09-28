Indiawaali Maa's Sucheeta Trivedi: Because of bold scenes, there is going to be more honesty in the content

Sucheeta Trivedi opens up on bold content shown on web. The actress is currently seen in Indiawaali Maa.

Sucheeta Trivedi is currently garnering all adulation for her role in Indiawaali Maa. The actress, in a chat with IANS, revealed she fails to fathom why some people make a big deal about bold content on digital platforms. "I don't know why people make such a big deal about bold scenes, sex scenes. This is all part of life, you just see it onscreen, so what?" she asked. She also mentioned that the content is basis demand and if the audience is watching bold scenes, it means they want it.

"If there is going to be more viewership because of nudity, then so be it, because that means the audience wants to watch it and they want to enjoy and get entertained by nudity and sex. It is not about judging the content, it is about judging the demand of the audience. I think because of the nudity and bold scenes, there is going to be much more honesty in the content," the actress added.

She also opened up on web is giving chance to actors to showcase their talent like never before. "Web is not lenient in taking actors, it has the best talent I have seen so far. I haven't seen one mediocre talent on the web. And it has already increased the competition to a different level," she shared.

