Indira Krishnan quits Yeh Hai Chahatein for being treated like a prop: ‘It is demeaning for a seasoned actor’

Indira Krishnan shares the reason for leaving the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. She added that she wants to do bigger and better roles.

The prominent name in television serials, Indira Krishnan has quit the cast of the TV serial ‘Yeh Hai Chaahatein’ and her reasons are quite understandable. The actress has been working on the silver screen for numerous years and has garnered respect for herself as a remarkable actor. According to her, more than the length of a role, it the impact of the role that makes an actor take up any role. She has worked in numerous TV shows and likes to do a variety of roles on TV. She was also expecting the same in her new show but was utterly disappointed with the role she has been portraying in the show.

She plays the role of Vasudha, mother of the main lead of the show, but with fewer scenes in the show lately, made her quit the show. She said that she had talked to the writers of the show about her track and she felt it pointless to drive all the way to Naigaon for just standing or sitting role in a corner. She added that she was doing it for few months but now she is fed up as she feels that she is underutilized in the show. Her shoot days were reduced from 25 days to 5 days in a month, and she was only called for functions and celebrations. She said that she felt like a prop many times and had no dialogues in the show at times. It was demeaning for a seasoned actor like her. Hence, she decided to quit the show.

She added that many of her co-actors also feel the same but they are continuing in the show because it is a steady income in the covid times. But she felt she was losing her sanity, hence took the decision. She feels it was not easy to leave the show when most actors are struggling for work. But she felt humiliated as an artist and feels that she was wrongly cast in YHC.

She also said that when you are working in a daily soap, people think that all your dates are blocked, hence they don’t approach you with projects. She feels it is time for her to move on for something bigger. She added that she wants to do a more bold and striking role.

Credits :Times of India

