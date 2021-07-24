Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht living separately after 13 years of marriage; Reports

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht have been making the headlines for a while ever since there have been reports about their marriage hitting a rocky road. To note, the reports of trouble in Indraneil and Barkha’s paradise surfaced after rumours of the actor’s proximity with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha surfaces. Although the couple had rubbished the news of their marriage hit a rocky path, it is reported that Indraneil and Barkha are planning to call it quits soon and have even started living separately.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Indraneil has moved out of their apartment and is now staying with his parents. On the other hand, the couple’s nine-year-old daughter Meira is staying with Barkha. “Things have not been okay between the couple since the last five months. Indraneil has moved out of their apartment and is currently living with his parents in the same building. The link-up rumours with Ishaa Saha have made matters worse between the two. Currently, Indraneil and Barkha have decided to take a break,” a source was quoted saying to the publication.

To recall, Indraneil had earlier refuted the reports of trouble in her marriage with Barkha. Addressing the rumours about their split, he had stated, “Barkha and I are doing absolutely fine, thank you. I do not know what is the source of this, but all these are merely rumours. The reports also claimed that I have been visiting Kolkata often. That is untrue. I travel to Kolkata only when there is work. The last time I was there, it was for a shoot. My next Kolkata trip too will just be for some work assignment. Barkha and I have a long career ahead and I am okay with such rumours popping up at times. There is nothing I can do about it”.

