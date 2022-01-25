Inside Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s baby shower; Parents-to-be look royal in white

It is officially celebration time for celebrity couple Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal. The lovebirds kick-started their week on a happy note by announcing their pregnancy news online. Now, just a day after making the official announcement the duo also gave fans a sneak peek of their intimate baby shower ceremony. Attended only by close friends and family members, both Aditya and Shweta looked nothing less than royalty for the special occasion. In the post, Aditya Narayan looks dapper in a white t-shirt which is paired with denim jeans. Meanwhile, wife Shweta Agarwal slays in an off-shoulder breezy dress. Soon, father-to-be, Aditya keeps Shweta close as he hugs her for the picture. Going by the post, it is sure that the parents-to-be are enjoying the most beautiful phase of their lives as they embark to achieve a great milestone in their marriage. Both Shweta and Aditya can be seen sharing million-dollar smiles as the camera captures them together. Take a look at it below:

This comes just a day after Aditya and Shweta announced that they are expecting their first baby. While making the announcement, Aditya stated, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay.” As soon as the pregnancy news surfaced online, it left their followers utterly rejoiced. Moreover, friends from the entertainment industry including Neha Kakkar, Shreya Ghoshal, and many others congratulated the couple.

Singer and host Aditya Narayan recently tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal in a romantic wedding that took place on December 1, 2020. Aditya and Shweta met each on the sets of the film ‘Shaapit’ more than a decade ago. Love brewed between the two, however, the duo decided to keep their relationship away from the limelight. The couple only made their relationship official while announcing their engagement online.

