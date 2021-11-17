Inside Ankita Lokhande’s Bachelorette: Actor grooves with Srishty Rode, Rashami Desai & others; WATCH

The wedding season is on in the tinsel town and several celebrities are getting hitched. The latest one to join the bandwagon after Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is Ankita Lokhande, who will be tying the knot with beau Vicky Jain. Reports of their wedding were doing the rounds recently, and now things finally look official as Ankita is hosting her bachelorette party tonight, in the presence of close friends from the industry. Ankita and Vicky have been dating for the past three years and the wedding will reportedly take place in the second week of December.

Several celebrities including Rashami Desai, Srishty Rode, Mahhi Viz, and Sana Makbul amongst others attended the bachelorette. Srishty took to Instagram and shared several stories from the bachelorette celebration. Ankita dressed up in a pretty violet skater dress for her special night. For footwear, Ankita opted for a pair of shimmery golden heels. Several other celebrities opted for black attires. In the videos from the party, Ankita can be seen dancing in full swing with Srishty on ‘Dilbar Dilbar’. Ankita also grooved with Rashami Desai on popular songs.

Take a look:

Previously, Pinkvilla exclusively learned from a source close to the development, that wedding preparations have begun in full swing. “Ankita’s family is flying down from Indore, while Vicky’s family is coming from his hometown too. Ankita and Vicky will be getting married in a traditional ceremony, which will be followed by a reception where more guests will be invited. The duo is currently finalizing their guest list. Meanwhile, there will be a sangeet function as well, and Ankita and Vicky’s close friends have already started planning for the same,” informed the source.

