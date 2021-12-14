Inside Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Sangeet: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Mahhi Vij up the glam quotient

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are gearing up to tie the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Tuesday, December 14. A day ahead of their big day, the celebrity couple organized a grand Sangeet ceremony for their close friends and family members. Many well-known faces from the entertainment and TV world graced the occasion including Ankita’s best friend Amruta Khanvilkar and Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut.

All the attendees appeared to have a gala time in the event and their social media posts are a testimony to it. Speaking of the Sangeet, despite suffering from a leg injury, the bride-to-be set the dance stage on fire with her graceful moves. Kangana Ranaut also took to her social media to give fans a glimpse of her royal look that she opted to attend Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s Sangeet ceremony. The star opted for a gorgeous designer royal blue lehenga that was accentuated with eccentric embroidery work. The star used a statement necklace, maatha patti, and maangtika to accessorize her ethnic look. Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor, Mahhi Vij brought their ace traditional game into play.

Take a look at the photos below:

Just a day ahead of their nuptials, the couple has also called off the red carpet event that was organised for media to click photos owing to the rising COVID-19 cases. In the recent past, India has witnessed several additions of the Omicron variant cases in the country, although the number is under control, the Government is already taking keen measures to curb the suspected outbreak of the Omicron variant. Going by the same, the couple also has taken a responsible decision by calling off the red carpet to keep their wedding an intimate function. The marriage ceremony will be attended by close friends and family members as planned.

