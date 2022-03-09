Inside the beautiful home of mommy-to-be Pooja Banerjee

Pooja Banerjee is famous in the entertainment industry. She has managed to carve a niche for herself with her impeccable acting skills and the diva makes sure to leave the audience in awe of her aura every time she is seen on television screens. From MTV Roadies to her stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kumkum Bhagya, Pooja has proved her skills every time. The actress is married to swimmer Sandeep Sejwal and the couple is going to become parents very soon. They have a beautiful home in Mumbai, which has an aura of simplicity with elegance.

Entrance-

There is a simple entrance with marble floorings. There are some frames on the wall and a wooden table in between rooms. There are some flowers on the top of the table and a clock on the wall.

Living area-

The living area is quite spacious with grey couches and floral print cushions. There is a wooden table with a glass top. The area is decorated with some plants and paintings on the wall.

Dining-

There is a wooden dining table in the hall area. There are cushioned chairs and beautiful designer lighting. There are multiple frames on the wall and a huge wooden cupboard on the side.

Balcony-

There is a small but lovely balcony with numerous plants on the ground.

Temple-

There is a beautiful temple with a huge statue of Lord Ganesha at the house.

Kitchen-

There is modular kitchen, with light brown cupboards all around. There is a huge window in the kitchen area.

Bedroom-

The couple has a simple bedroom with an iron cast bed and white paint on the walls. There are pink curtains on the windows.