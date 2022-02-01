INSIDE Bigg Boss 15 after party: Pratik Sehajpal, Ieshaan Sehgal, Ritesh Singh & others pose with Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 15 might be over, but its shenanigans are not! The mega-successful show finished on a high note on Sunday, 30th January as Tejasswi Prakash was declared as 15th season’s winner and Pratik Sehajpal finished at the second spot. Moreover, Tejasswi’s beau Karan Kundrra became the second runner-up. The grand-finale was a star-studded affair as numerous ex-Bigg Boss contestants such as Shehnaaz Gill joined in and even certain Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone came to cheer the finalists. Now, numerous insiders of the Bigg Boss gang shared pictures of the after-party and we can’t stop gushing.

Bigg Boss 15 contestants such as Rajiv Adatia, Ritesh Sawant, Ieshaan Sehgaal shared smiling pictures with the host Salman Khan. All the contestants were all praises for the host. While Ritesh wrote, ‘Love you salman bhai. Aapke pyar ko puri jindagi is dil me samhal kar rakhunga. Love you always!!’, Rajiv wrote ‘With the Legend at the after party! Thank you so much Bhai for being an amazing host as always! For guiding and looking after me always in the show! Lots of love and thank you for a lovely after party!@beingsalmankhan'

Check the posts:

On the other hand, even first runner-up Pratik shared a sweet picture with Salman and penned down an emotional caption with it. He wrote, ‘Thank you for all the love and support and also the T-shirt Bhai. I hope you're proud of me. @beingsalmankhan. Dreams come true just gotta have faith’

Check Pratik's post:

