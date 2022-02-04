Inside the colorful and lively home of Anupamaa’s Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna is among the most popular TV actors in the present time. He is playing the lead actor in the top-rated television show Anupamaa. There is a huge fan following of the romance between Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the show. The actor is married to actress Akanksha Chamola, and they are parents of an adorable dog. The actor has a beautiful home in Mumbai and we are offering a peek into their charming abode.

Entry- The entrance of the house has some colorful decorations with some quirky quotes. There is a funny warning about having a dog in their place.

Living area-

The living area comprises a large L-shaped beige colored couch with a glass table and a stool. There is a TV on one side and a cupboard, which comprises books and décor pieces. There is a huge painting on the wall.

Balcony-

There is a small balcony adjacent to the living area, which comprises some plants on the side. There is a glass fence that offers a grand view of the city.

Dining-

The dining area comprises a white table and designer white chairs. There is a wooden partition on the side.

Kitchen- CLICK

There is a sleek kitchen with a black cooktop and wooden cupboard and cabinets. There is wooden flooring and beige walls.

Bedroom-

There is a dark wooden bed with a design at the headrest. There is a beautiful painting on the wall and some design shelves for the wall.



