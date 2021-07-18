  1. Home
Inside Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya’s Sangeet: Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin look ethereal in traditional outfit

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar's 'sangeet' ceremony have begun. Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta & many other graced the occasion. Take an exclusive look at the celebs who arrived at Disha-Rahul's Sangeet.
6894 reads Mumbai Updated: July 18, 2021 12:37 am
news & gossip Inside Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya’s Sangeet (Pic Credit: Viral Bhayani & Jasmin Bhasin)
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding celebrations have created a massive buzz amongst their fan army. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on Friday, July 16. Ever since then several pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds online. Talking about the newlywed couple’s Sangeet ceremony, well-known faces including Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta brought their ace traditional game leaving the fashion police amazed. 

 

Unlike others, Rahul and Disha hosted their Sangeet a day after their extravagant marriage. The event was specially organised for their industry acquaintances. For the star-studded Sangeet, Disha dazzled in a gorgeous Blue Lehnga meanwhile husband Rahul looked dapper in a matching blazer. Actor Jasmin Bhasin wore a stunning saree. On the other hand, beau Aly was seen wearing a Nehru jacket. Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Rashmi Desai also turned heads slaying in traditional ensembles.

 

Take a look at Disha Parmar & Rahul Vaidya’s Sangeet ceremony here:

 

Meanwhile, talking about Rahul and Disha’s wedding, the bride’s best friend Vedika Bhandari exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It was wonderful, actually perfect. You know fairy tales do come true. They (Disha and Rahul) were very excited, but I think they were also very tired. They are happy, and I am happy that they are finally married”. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya’s romantic tale began on the TV show, Bigg Boss 14, wherein both the parties confessed their love on national television.

Credits :Viral BhayaniJasmin Bhasin Instagram

