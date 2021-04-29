Inside Divyana Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's sprawling Mumbai apartment

Take a look at the simple yet elegant home of the adorable real-life couple Divyana Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

Home is where the heart resides and when we are talking about the most adorable real-life couple and Vivek Dahiya, their home is surely creating curiosity. The couple is immensely loved and often shares glimpses of their new lavish home on their social media. The couple got married in 2016 and were introduced to the sets of Yeh Hai Mohobbatien. The couple bought a home together have decorated it beautifully to their liking. They shifted to their new home on Maha Shivaratri. Here is a glimpse into the happy life and home of the Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya.

Drawing room -

It seems like the couple loves to spend a lot of time in their drawing-room, where it’s a party, get together, or just chilling. They have a very minimalistic drawing room with white walls and doors. There are brown cushion woodwork sofas and a black center table. There is also a beautiful lamp to accentuate the looks of the place.

Awards area-

They have a specific wall allotted to the numerous awards they have won over the years. There are white racks that are held in places with metal rods. The whole wall is filled with awards.

Centre area-

There is a simple middle area that has white doors on both sides and a huge rug spread on the floor. There are two wooden chairs with thread work, kept on the side.

Study area-

Vivek and Divyanka often get relaxed in the area and spend time reading books or working on laptops. There is a huge wooden table with chairs for sitting in their free time. There is a huge wall which is dedicated to numerous books. They have decorated it with miniatures of cartoons and superheroes.

The temple-

There is a very simple temple with a Lord Ganesha statue. The area is decorated with leaves and white background.

Dining area-

There is a beautiful dining area with designed bulbs and a huge wooden table with chairs. There is a huge white wall which is decorated with photographs of them.

Bedroom-

They have a themed bedroom with white and grey colors. There are white and grey curtains, along with a grey bed and white bedsheet. The pillows are also white. There is a lovely white décor of birds flying.

Balcony-

There is a lovely balcony with glass walls and it overlooks a huge landscape. There is cane furniture for chilling on a nice evening.

Kitchen-

There is a huge kitchen with white walls and brown shelves. There is a black cooking space and blackboard for drawing doodles. Beautiful lamps are making the space one would love to spend time.

Washroom-

They have a sophisticated bathroom with brown walls and a huge mirror. There is a designer bulb on the top and simple appliances.

