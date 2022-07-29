Inside Eijaz Khan & Pavitra Punia’s countryside-themed abode

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are among the well-known and quite loved couples of the telly town. They fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house and since then they are inseparable. Pavvitra is an avid social media user and she often shared glimpses of their adorable chemistry on social media. Pavvitra was earlier seen on Love U Zindagi and fantasy series Baalveer Returns. She is now back with the new show, Naagmani. Eijaz had recently moved into Pavvitra’s home which is in Mumbai. Here is a glance into their beautiful abode.

Entrance

The house has a simple entrance with a brown wooden door. There is also a designed nameplate along with shell wall décor.

Living area

There is a spacious living area with an off white recamier and dark green couch. There is a TV oppsite to the couch and statement wall décor above it. There are beautiful lamps for lighting in the area. Some plants are also placed on the sides.

Dining area

There is a wooden dining set adjacent to the living area. There are designer wooden chair and a glass table top.

Cozy corner

There is a serene and earthy style décor of the cozy corner adjacent to the balcony. There is a wooden seating area with a jute mini seater. She has also placed a jute swing on one side, along with a wooden coffee table.

Bedroom

There is a well decorated bedroom with circular mirrors on the walls and some floral posters on the walls.

