Inside glimpse of Bigg Boss 15 house with big flamingo model, jungle theme & more; WATCH

The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return with its new season. Are you excited? Well, we are too. Bigg Boss 15 is set to go on air tomorrow and the fans can’t keep calm about it. Like every year, fans can expect new twists and surprises including some daring tasks in the BB house. Interestingly, the show will be hosted by none other than . Reality show makers have left no stones unturned and the promos from the upcoming season are proof. Now just a day ahead of the show’s premiere night, several pictures and videos from the BB house have surfaced on the internet.

This season the house consists of a patio, kitchen, living room, bathroom, dining table and a unique room called Stay Connected Room. This year, the Bigg Boss 15 house is based on the 'Jungle' theme. The house includes pastel shades like mauve, pink and white. It also features a big pink Flamingo model. The walls of the house are decorated with faces images. Overall the house caters to the theme.

Wondering who all will be locked inside the house? Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra will enter the BB house. Apart from these, Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and others will also be seen on the reality show. As mentioned in The Times of India, Bigg Boss 15 is likely to continue for 5 months. The makers are planning to cash in on viewership.