INSIDE glimpses from Karan Singh Grover’s midnight birthday bash with wifey Bipasha Basu

Karan Singh Grover, who rose to fame with medical drama Dill Mill Gayee, turned a year older today. A while back Karan was spotted with his wife Bipasha Basu as the lovebirds headed to celebrate the actor’s birthday. And now pictures and videos from his midnight birthday celebrations have surfaced online. The Bollywood actress Bipasha took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek to her fans into Karan’s magical birthday. To mark the day special, Karan’s close friends and family members joined him for the celebrations. In the glimpses, the actor can be seen blowing the candles and cutting his birthday cakes, while his close ones stood beside him.

Karan and Bipasha never miss out on celebrating each other’s big days. Last month on Bipasha's birthday, Karan had showered love on his wifey by sharing a heartfelt note. Taking to his social media handle, Karan along with a reel wrote, “Wish you a very happy birthday my sweet sweet monkey baby! May every moment of your life be filled with joy and love and laughter! You are the awesomest person I’ve ever known! Thank you for being born and shining your light on all of us! I love you my baby! Happy birthdayyyyyyy!!!!”

Take a look:

Previously, on Valentine’s Day, actress Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla shared their thoughts on love. Bipasha Basu had said, “For me, I would say that I am a total believer of love forever. I have been like this from childhood and then yes at there was a point of time I did become cynical but then when I met Karan and the kind of love I felt for him. I realised that I have never been in love with someone so deeply. So everything that happened before that was just rehearsal for me to find my soulmate.”

Also Read: Valentine's Day EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu says she believes in 'love forever’; Calls Karan Singh ‘soulmate’