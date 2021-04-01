Inside Hina Khan's sprawling Mumbai apartment

The popular actress Hina Khan has a gorgeous apartment by herself in Mumbai. Let us take a look at her luxurious home.

Actress Hina is one of the most popular Tv actresses, who is known for her excellent fashion sense and remarkable expressions. She became very popular from her TV role of Akshara in the famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. But she became a household name with her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss, which showed who is real . After the show, she got numerous offers for acting in shows and movies. Her fans are very interested in knowing about where she lives, here is a walk through her huge apartment in Mumbai.

There is a beautiful skyline visible from her apartment balcony. It can be seen from her timelapse video on her social media.

Her kitchen opens into the living room. Hina Khan loves to prepare salad and other treats during festivals as well as other occasions. The kitchen has a granite top and the overall look is minimal and posh.

The living room has a combination of white and cream decoration which offers a luxurious look to the place. There is a dining table along with a showpiece shelf that is decorated with her trophies. There are other accessories also like lamps and showpieces for increasing the charm of the place.

She has numerous bedrooms in the apartment, where she shoots for her promos, videos, and other projects. One bedroom has blue and grey colors along with a huge window for enjoying the vast skyline of Mumbai.

There is another bedroom that has asymmetrical tiles on the walls. The wallpapers have cream color and there is a walk-in closet.

