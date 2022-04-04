Inside Kapil Sharma's grand birthday bash with his family and friends; Watch

Popular singer, comedian and host Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday on 2nd April. Kapil celebrated his 41st birthday with his mother, wife Ginni Chatrath and daughter Anayra. Several videos and pictures have surfaced online, offering glimpses of his birthday bash. In one of the videos, Kapil was seen dancing and singing as Ginni smiled and clapped her hands. Kapil was also seen posing for pictures with his friends at the event.

At the outdoor event, there was a neon sign which read, 'Happy Birthday Kapil Sir'. A two-tier white cake decorated with musical notes was also seen. For his special day, Kapil had opted for a black shirt and matching pants under a grey jacket. Ginni Chatrath also opted for a black outfit, while his daughter Anayra was seen in a black dress with white frills.

Taking to his Instagram handle, singer Teji Bajwa shared a video from the party. Kapil was seen grooving to his songs. Teji captioned the clip, "Happy Birthday to the Laughter King @kapilsharma paji. It was an honour to perform on your special day… You are the most humble and talented person I’ve come across. Congratulations to you and your family… May god bless you with long life and good health. Special thanks to @jassijasbir paji and @yasir_hussain_singer bro for lightening up the night #Karindaytheband."

See video here:

Some pictures posted by fans:

On his birthday, celebrities from the film and television industries extended birthday wishes to Kapil. Akshay Kumar, Bipasha Basu, Suniel Shetty, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh and others wished Kapil on social media.

Also read- Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek & others wish the comedian