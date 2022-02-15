INSIDE Karishma Tanna’s perfect first Valentine's Day post marriage with hubby Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna recently tied the knot with the love of her life Varun Bangera and is on cloud nine ever since then. The couple looks so good together and their wedding pictures are proof of it. The lovebirds are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple. Karishma and Varun are head over heal in love with each other and to make the day more special, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress went a notch up and organised a romantic date for him.

Karishma took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her perfect date night and it was all about candles, balloons, flowers, food, and the couple. While sharing the short video, the 38-year-old actress wrote a sweet caption. It read, “Perfect valentines for my valentine. Love the décor. So romantic.” As soon as she posted the video, her fans could not stop gushing over it. A fan wrote, “Wow”. Another one commented, “Happy Valentine’s Day”. A fan also called them “couple goals”.

Watch video here

For unversed, Karishma and Varun got engaged last year in the presence of close ones. On January 1, Karishma had posted an image with Varun captioning it as, “Thanku 2021. Excited for #2022. Happy New Year to you all.”

On the work front, Karishma has worked in several daily soaps including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Baalveer among others. She had also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 8 and emerged as runner-up.

