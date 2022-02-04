INSIDE Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s Haldi ceremony: Bride-Groom kiss, play wedding games & more

After Mouni Roy's dreamy wedding, another star is set to get married. Yes, we are talking about one of the most anticipated weddings of 2022- Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera. The actress will marry her beau Varun Bangera on February 5. While the wedding is in the next two days, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun with a haldi ceremony. Earlier today, Karishma even shared some glimpses on her Instagram handle. In the photographs, Karishma Tanna was seen wearing a white outfit which she accessorised with floral jewellery.

While fans were still gushing over the pictures from the ceremony, Karishma treated them with an inside video from her function. We have three words for her Haldi ceremony- dreamy, dreamy & dreamy! In the 40-second long video, the bride-to-be gave a brief glimpse of how beautiful her ceremony was. She was seen getting ready, twirling in her stunning outfit, posing with the love of her life and playing some fun wedding games. The bride-to-be and groom-to-be also kissed each other as they two are getting ready to embark on their new journey as husband-wife. Sharing the video, Karishma wrote, “

Click HERE to see.

Karishma and Varun made headlines after the couple got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony last year in November. Karishma had posted a picture with Varun and wrote, “Thanku 2021. Excited for #2022. Happy New Year to you all.”

Previously, Pinkvilla exclusively shared the details of the actress' wedding festivities. A source known to the development told "They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Today's haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance. This will be followed by mehendi tomorrow where both bride and the groom's side will be present to celebrate the union, but that too with limited guests. Karishma and Varun wanted to keep the decor classy and will be dominated by flowers and pastel colours.”

Also Read: Bride-to-be Karishma Tanna is an Indian princess in THIS all-white Haldi look; See PICS

