Inside Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Mr Faisu's royal and cosy home

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, is a well-known personality on social media due to his engaging content. This social media superstar enjoys a massive fan following on his Instagram handle and his fans always root for him. His videos and pictures are liked by millions of social media users and he knows how to strike the right chord with audiences. Faisal keeps his fans amused and regularly posts pictures and videos on his Instagram profile. This social media star has now achieved a huge milestone in his professional life as he is seen as one of the contestants in India's biggest stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. The social media star lives with family in a beautiful home in Mumbai.

Living area

There is well light and massive living area which is lined with massive couches and a centre table. There are is a beautiful chandelier and some modern design lighting in the living area.

Dining area

The dining area is adjacent to the living area. There is a gorgeous dining set with white centre table and cushioned chairs. There is a gold tone design in the dining chairs.

Balcony

There is a small yet beautiful balcony in Faisal’s home. There is a white coloured swing on one side and lots of plants on the other side.

Bedroom

The bedroom comprises of a simple bed with a grey headrest. There are windows on the side which are covered by brown curtains. There are wardrobes on the sides.

See video here

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: After Nishant Bhat, Faisal Shaikh grooves with local Africans on 'Aur Bantai'; Watch