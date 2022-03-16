Inside the lavish home of Shark Tank India’s popular Shark Namita Thapar

A one-of-a-kind reality show, Shark Tank India received a lot of love from the audience for its first season. It was one of the highest-rated shows on the television screen. The show brought to limelight some of the prominent investors and entrepreneurs including Aman Gupta (CMO of boAt), Ashneer Grover (Co-Founder of BharatPe), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder of SUGAR cosmetics), Piyush Bansal (CEO of Lenskart), Ghazal Alagh (Co-Founder of Mamaearth), Anupam Mittal (CEO of Shaadi.com) and Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals).

Namita Thapar won the heart of the audience with her witty and hilarious replies on the show. Her comment, "Ye meri expertise nahi hai, toh I am out", had created a huge buzz on social media. But, she is truly an inspiration for every entrepreneur out there. The businesswoman is married and is the mother of two sons, Vir and Jai Thapar. Here is a glimpse into her lavish home.

Entrance-

There is a broad entrance to her house with lush greenery along the pathway. There is a beautiful garden and plantations in the area.

Living area-

There is a huge grey L-shared sofa with stools on the side. There is a large TV in front of the sofa with some plants on its side.

Seating area-

There is a separate seating area behind the living area. There is a round-shaped stool with a décor plate kept over it.

Balcony-

There is a simple balcony with wooden panels and flooring. The balcony overlooks the beautiful and lush green garden.

Bedroom-

There is a gorgeous bedroom with a huge headrest in beige. There is brown wallpaper on the backside and a white side table next to the bed.