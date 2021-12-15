An inside look of the colourful abode of Bigg Boss 15 ex contestant Neha Bhasin

A spectacular singer, Neha Bhasin is a popular name in the entertainment industry. The singer came into the limelight with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She was liked by the audience for her opinions. Neha took a stand for others as well. She also formed a good friendship with the actress Shamita Shetty. She also entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant but was evicted soon. Apart from her professional life, the singer is married to Sameer Uddin, and they have a beautiful home in Mumbai. Here is a glimpse into the couple’s rustic theme abode.

Dining-

The dining area is simple with a sleek wooden chair and a plain wooden table. There is a lamp in the corner and some floral decor on walls.

Wardrobe-

The singer has a massive wardrobe in her spacious room. There is also a huge dresser with proper lighting. The walls are painted white.

Living area-

The living room has a vintage appeal with a large grey sofa. There is a rustic wallpaper on one side of the walls. There is a wooden table and TV is place on the wall opposite to the couch.

Kitchen-

The kitchen has marble work on the walls in black and white. There is a black cook top and beautiful table with floral painting.

Bedroom-

The bedroom has a rustic touch with vintage mirror in the room and bohemian white cushions on the bed. The walls are painted in ocean blue colour.

Also read-Bigg Boss 15 EXCLUSIVE: Neha Bhasin is against cyberbullying: ‘Don’t abuse them back, but do not tolerate it’