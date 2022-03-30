Inside look at Shark Tank India's judge Ghazal Alagh’s elegant home

Shark Tank India is one of the most popular reality shows on television screens. It is a new concept show which offers a massive platform for entrepreneurs and startup owners, to present their ideas to the Sharks or the investors. These investors are successful entrepreneurs and business owners themselves, who provide funds to them if their idea has potential. There were six sharks in the first season and one among them is Ghazal Alagh. She is Co-founder & Chief mom at Mamaearth and The Derma Co. She is married to Varun Alagh and recently she gave birth to her second child. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and spacious home of Mama Shark.

Living area-

There is a royal touch in the living area with a huge white velvet sofa and floral design cushions. There are beige curtains in the back area. There is a black glass side table with some décor pieces on it. The living area had wooden flooring.

Dining area-

There is a simple dining area, with a white wooden table and brown wooden chairs. There is a TV in front of the dining table and a wooden cabinet below it. There is a staircase next to it, with family pictures on the wall.

Terrace-

There is a beautiful terrace at Ghazal’s home, with beautiful flowers and plants all around.

Bedroom-

There is a spacious bedroom with some chairs on the side of the window. There is a wooden bed with grey wallpapers and white paint on the sides.

Also read- Checkout the lavish home of Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover